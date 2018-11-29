Maverick

  • New Design
Home/Wheels/Off Road Wheels/Maverick
ROH Maverick off-road wheel
ROH Maverick 4x4 wheel concave
ROH Maverick 4WD wheel with more Angle
ROH Maverick alloy wheel Front view
  • TPMS
  • 3 Year Finish Guarantee
  • Lifetime Structural Warranty
  • GVM+

Overview

New to the exclusive range of ROH Dakar Proven Wheels®, the all new ROH Maverick 4×4 wheel comes in gloss black finish with aggressive billet style milling, available in 16”, 17” and 18” sizes.

Maverick is a high load-rated unique billet style wheel enhanced with aggressive billet style milling and bright CNC milled features on the gloss black lip.

Maverick features the ROH Easycleans® Gloss Black Baked Enamel finish which provides superior salt spray performance and anti-weathering durability, making it an ideal wheel for both recreational and commercial end-users.

Maverick will fit a large range of the most popular 4×4 and SUV vehicles including top-selling Hilux, Colorado, Triton and Prado. Maverick is load-rated for LandCruiser 79 series in 16×8 and 17×8.5 at 1550kg per wheel and is an ideal choice when fitting a GVM+ suspension upgrade.

Fitments

DiameterWidthStudsPCDOffsetLoad Rating
1686139.701500kg
168515001550kg
178.56139.701550kg
178.5515001550kg
1896139.7181550kg

Finishes

  • Gloss Black Milled

Maverick