New to the exclusive range of ROH Dakar Proven Wheels®, the all new ROH Maverick 4×4 wheel comes in gloss black finish with aggressive billet style milling, available in 16”, 17” and 18” sizes.

Maverick is a high load-rated unique billet style wheel enhanced with aggressive billet style milling and bright CNC milled features on the gloss black lip.

Maverick features the ROH Easycleans® Gloss Black Baked Enamel finish which provides superior salt spray performance and anti-weathering durability, making it an ideal wheel for both recreational and commercial end-users.

Maverick will fit a large range of the most popular 4×4 and SUV vehicles including top-selling Hilux, Colorado, Triton and Prado. Maverick is load-rated for LandCruiser 79 series in 16×8 and 17×8.5 at 1550kg per wheel and is an ideal choice when fitting a GVM+ suspension upgrade.